Sei Investments Co. Buys 156,470 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.95% of Myers Industries worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Myers Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Myers Industries Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong end-market performance: Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Myers Industries Q2 Revenue Rises 9.8 Percent

Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Positive Sentiment: Defense expansion supports the growth outlook: Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Myers Industries Expands Defense Manufacturing Footprint to Poland

Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Positive Sentiment: Healthy cash generation and liquidity: Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Myers Industries Posts Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Negative Sentiment: Some markets remain weak: Vehicle sales declined 19% and Consumer sales fell 14%, underscoring continued exposure to cyclical and softer-demand end markets. The stock’s elevated valuation, including a price-to-earnings ratio near 49, may also limit upside if growth slows.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Myers Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on MYE

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.6%

MYE opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

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