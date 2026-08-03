Sei Investments Co. Buys 203 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in NVR were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.3%

NVR stock opened at $6,165.25 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $6,411.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6,746.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.NVR's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $108.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,224.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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