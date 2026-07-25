Sei Investments Co. Buys 54,262 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Novartis were worth $94,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 2,561.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,983 shares of the company's stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Novartis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,737 shares of the company's stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company's stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company's stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The stock has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Novartis had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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