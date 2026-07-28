Sei Investments Co. Buys 67,927 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,344 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $267.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.73.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here