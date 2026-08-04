Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,521 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Bel Fuse worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bel Fuse alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $274.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $280.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $335.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $326.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bel Fuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bel Fuse wasn't on the list.

While Bel Fuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here