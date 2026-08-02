Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,987 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,818 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Waystar worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Waystar by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 738,263 shares of the company's stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 233,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000.

Waystar Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.21 million. Waystar had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waystar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waystar from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAY

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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