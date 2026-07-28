Sei Investments Co. Buys 95,074 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,799 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 95,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Pool worth $32,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143,186 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Pool Stock Up 0.5%

Pool stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.68 and a 1-year high of $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Whalen acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,771.84. This trade represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Hope acquired 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,039.98. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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