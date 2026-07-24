Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,617 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.84% of Ryder System worth $146,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 522.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Ryder Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Listen to Conference Call

Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, suggesting management remains confident in the rest of the year after the strong quarter. Ryder System Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Strong Q2

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 2.7%

R stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.67 and a twelve month high of $284.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's payout ratio is 30.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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