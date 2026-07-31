Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,708 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 149.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,040,000 after buying an additional 367,711 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 646.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,516 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $779.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,600. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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