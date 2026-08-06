Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 695.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,149 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 349,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Oscar Health worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oscar Health alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Oscar Health's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 target price on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,316,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,216,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $273,701.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,710.58. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock worth $105,145,815. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Oscar Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oscar Health wasn't on the list.

While Oscar Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here