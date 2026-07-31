Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 279.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,222 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Champion Homes worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,164 shares of the company's stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,136 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $599,695.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,132.60. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKY

Champion Homes Stock Up 0.2%

Champion Homes stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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