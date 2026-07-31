Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,955 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Garrett Motion worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Garrett Motion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,895 shares of the company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,882,548. This trade represents a 32.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $536,297.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 124,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,898,909.70. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 213,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garrett Motion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital cut Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTX

Key Headlines Impacting Garrett Motion

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Garrett reported earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the $0.46 analyst consensus and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Adjusted EBIT was $152 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $122 million. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Increases 2026 Outlook

Garrett reported earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the $0.46 analyst consensus and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Adjusted EBIT was $152 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $122 million. Positive Sentiment: Improved 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year guidance and forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly consistent with the approximately $3.8 billion consensus estimate. The company cited demand gains in passenger vehicles and strength in commercial vehicles and industrial markets. Garrett Motion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Management increased its full-year guidance and forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly consistent with the approximately $3.8 billion consensus estimate. The company cited demand gains in passenger vehicles and strength in commercial vehicles and industrial markets. Positive Sentiment: New business wins support future growth: Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China, and India, awards for its MEG technology used in data-center generators, and production awards for industrial air-compression technology. It also began developing a commercial-vehicle electric powertrain with a Japanese truck maker. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Increases 2026 Outlook

Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China, and India, awards for its MEG technology used in data-center generators, and production awards for industrial air-compression technology. It also began developing a commercial-vehicle electric powertrain with a Japanese truck maker. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded GTX from “hold” to “buy” and raised its price target from $33 to $36. BWS Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $42 target, reinforcing expectations for additional upside. Deutsche Bank Upgrades Garrett Motion to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded GTX from “hold” to “buy” and raised its price target from $33 to $36. BWS Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $42 target, reinforcing expectations for additional upside. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: Garrett declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The payout provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of approximately 1%.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 7.7%

NASDAQ:GTX opened at $31.01 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

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