Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906,906 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock worth $105,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company's stock worth $60,549,000 after buying an additional 736,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 677,479 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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