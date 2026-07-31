Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Harmony Gold Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906,906 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock worth $105,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company's stock worth $60,549,000 after buying an additional 736,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 677,479 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Harmony Gold Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harmony Gold Mining wasn't on the list.

While Harmony Gold Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines