Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 887 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.70.

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Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Why PACCAR Is Up After Q2 Margin Gains and Record Parts Revenue

PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. PACCAR Earnings Call Highlights Strong Momentum

Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. JPMorgan Raises PACCAR Price Target

JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Analyst Price Target Revisions

Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to assign an average “hold” rating to PACCAR. The cautious consensus, combined with Citigroup’s “neutral” and Wells Fargo’s “equal weight” ratings, indicates that valuation and the already-strong share performance remain areas of investor concern. PACCAR Receives Average Hold Rating

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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