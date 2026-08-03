Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,547 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 11,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $89.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.52 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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