Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,202 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 215,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of James Hardie Industries worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 1.77. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.15%.James Hardie Industries's revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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