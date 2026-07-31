Sei Investments Co. Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,393 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,414,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,485 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE BR opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $164.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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