Sei Investments Co. Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,005 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $64.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 3.4%

KNSA opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets: Goldman Sachs increased its target to $90 and initiated a “buy” rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $107 with an “overweight” rating; Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $98 and maintained a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target to $99 with an “outperform” rating; and Citi increased its target to $100 with a “buy” rating. The broad upward revisions signal growing confidence in KNSA’s commercial outlook and pipeline. Benzinga analyst price-target reports

Goldman Sachs increased its target to $90 and initiated a “buy” rating; JPMorgan raised its target to $107 with an “overweight” rating; Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $98 and maintained a “buy” rating; Wedbush raised its target to $99 with an “outperform” rating; and Citi increased its target to $100 with a “buy” rating. The broad upward revisions signal growing confidence in KNSA’s commercial outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates could support additional gains. Zacks reported that analysts are raising estimates for Kiniksa, a trend that often reflects improving expectations for future revenue and profitability. Zacks earnings estimates article

Zacks reported that analysts are raising estimates for Kiniksa, a trend that often reflects improving expectations for future revenue and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance and pipeline progress drove the initial rally. Coverage highlighted Kiniksa’s stronger revenue outlook and advancement of its development pipeline, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Yahoo Finance guidance and pipeline article

Coverage highlighted Kiniksa’s stronger revenue outlook and advancement of its development pipeline, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded revenue expectations. Kiniksa reported $243.6 million in revenue versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.30 matched expectations. Kalkine Media Kiniksa earnings announcement

Kiniksa reported $243.6 million in revenue versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.30 matched expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a risk after the sharp advance. One analysis suggested KNSA could be approximately 16% overvalued even after the guidance increase, potentially limiting upside or prompting profit-taking if growth expectations moderate. Yahoo Finance KNSA valuation article

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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