Sei Investments Co. Has $13.93 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,148,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 973,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

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Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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