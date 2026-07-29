Sei Investments Co. Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,667 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,941 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,692 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,493 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 38,479 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $229.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.03 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manhattan Associates reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $1.31-$1.32 and rising from $1.31 a year earlier. Revenue reached $297.8 million , above the $287.7 million consensus forecast and up from $272.4 million. Manhattan Associates Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Manhattan Associates reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $1.31-$1.32 and rising from $1.31 a year earlier. Revenue reached , above the $287.7 million consensus forecast and up from $272.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Cloud subscription revenue climbed 26% year over year to $126.7 million , supporting the company’s shift toward recurring revenue. Remaining performance obligations totaled $2.47 billion, providing visibility into future sales. Manhattan Associates Q2 revenue rises as cloud sales climb

Cloud subscription revenue climbed , supporting the company’s shift toward recurring revenue. Remaining performance obligations totaled $2.47 billion, providing visibility into future sales. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained full-year 2026 guidance for revenue of $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65. The company also repurchased 874,029 shares for $125 million during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Manhattan Associates reports second-quarter results

Management maintained full-year 2026 guidance for revenue of and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65. The company also repurchased 874,029 shares for $125 million during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Although adjusted earnings beat expectations, GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.85 from $0.93 a year earlier, while net income fell to $50.4 million from $56.8 million. This contrast may temper enthusiasm despite the revenue and cloud-growth momentum.

Although adjusted earnings beat expectations, GAAP diluted EPS declined to $0.85 from $0.93 a year earlier, while net income fell to $50.4 million from $56.8 million. This contrast may temper enthusiasm despite the revenue and cloud-growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches by Manhattan Associates’ directors and officers. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds legal and governance-related uncertainty for shareholders. Rosen Law Firm announces investigation

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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