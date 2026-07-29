Sei Investments Co. Has $26.73 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,567 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 46,987 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Rollins worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $771,279,000 after acquiring an additional 575,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $608,256,000 after acquiring an additional 626,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $244,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Key Stories Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other articles concern WWE performer Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and SummerSlam storylines, or USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. These stories are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. NYSE: ROL and should not affect the pest-control company’s stock. WWE RAW Recap

Most of the other articles concern WWE performer Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and SummerSlam storylines, or USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. These stories are unrelated to and should not affect the pest-control company’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Holzer & Holzer, LLC announced an investigation into whether Rollins, Inc. complied with federal securities laws following its second-quarter 2026 report. The company said operating margin declined 110 basis points year over year and that results fell short of expectations because residential pest-control growth slowed, particularly in brands dependent on search, digital media and inbound-call leads. The announcement adds legal and reputational risk after the stock declined following the earnings release. Holzer & Holzer Rollins Investor Alert

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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