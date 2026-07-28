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Sei Investments Co. Has $32.78 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Texas Roadhouse logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Texas Roadhouse stake by 41.1% in the first quarter, adding 57,853 shares to own 198,481 shares valued at $32.78 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 94.82% of the company.
  • Texas Roadhouse reported quarterly EPS of $1.87, beating estimates of $1.80, while revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $1.63 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75, equivalent to a 1.5% annual yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $194.90 price target, although several firms recently raised targets as high as $210. The stock opened at $201.04, near its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Texas Roadhouse.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,481 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 4.0%

TXRH opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $222,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,526. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,690. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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