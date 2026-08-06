Sei Investments Co. Has $4.81 Million Position in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,993 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Gold.com worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gold.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund bought 58,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,622,000. This represents a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,639.16. This represents a 58.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,242,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $52.00 price target on Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

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Gold.com Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Gold.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

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