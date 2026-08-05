Sei Investments Co. Has $5.14 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,753 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,763 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,210 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,008 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.38. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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