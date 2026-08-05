Sei Investments Co. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,778 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,048,225 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $124,185,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,769,107 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $122,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,587,946 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $94,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,630 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $82,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,732 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $80,165,000 after buying an additional 250,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.11% and a net margin of 24.08%.Artisan Partners Asset Management's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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