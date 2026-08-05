Sei Investments Co. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Core & Main worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $108,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,318,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,380,000 after buying an additional 1,482,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,284,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,586,859 shares of the company's stock worth $758,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 286.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,820 shares of the company's stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company's stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.4%

CNM opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Core & Main from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.70.

View Our Latest Report on CNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Hope bought 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,102.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,148.05. This trade represents a 21.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company's stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report).

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