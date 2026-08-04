Sei Investments Co. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in H2O America $HTO

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of H2O America worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 4th quarter worth about $133,834,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,965,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,180 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 754,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,773 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners acquired 2,784 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $172,691.52. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,284,887.95. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

H2O America Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:HTO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. H2O America has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 6.65%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H2O America from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H2O America

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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