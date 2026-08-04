Sei Investments Co. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,457 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Core Natural Resources worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 0.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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