Sei Investments Co. Has $7.44 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,788 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of AtriCure worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 913,453 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,087 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322,818 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,445 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 6,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,363,547.68. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 6,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $239,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,497.20. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock worth $1,505,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AtriCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

Trending Headlines about AtriCure

Here are the key news stories impacting AtriCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: AtriCure’s recent second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.18 versus the $0.13 analyst estimate and revenue of $153.6 million versus $151.8 million expected. The company also improved from a year-ago loss, supporting its growth and profitability outlook. AtriCure second-quarter results presentation

AtriCure’s recent second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.18 versus the $0.13 analyst estimate and revenue of $153.6 million versus $151.8 million expected. The company also improved from a year-ago loss, supporting its growth and profitability outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but retained a Buy rating. The revised target still indicates meaningful potential upside and suggests the analyst remains constructive on AtriCure’s medical-device business. UBS AtriCure price target report

UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but retained a rating. The revised target still indicates meaningful potential upside and suggests the analyst remains constructive on AtriCure’s medical-device business. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market coverage points to the possibility of a significant upcoming move in ATRC, but the available information does not establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or decline. Elevated options activity could contribute to short-term volatility. AtriCure options activity article

Options-market coverage points to the possibility of a significant upcoming move in ATRC, but the available information does not establish whether traders are positioning for a rise or decline. Elevated options activity could contribute to short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: New share-registration filings may give AtriCure additional financing flexibility. However, investors may monitor the filings for potential future share issuance and dilution. AtriCure share registration article

New share-registration filings may give AtriCure additional financing flexibility. However, investors may monitor the filings for potential future share issuance and dilution. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold approximately $1.42 million of AtriCure shares. Director Sven Wehrwein reduced his position by about 38%, while insiders Justin J. Noznesky and Vinayak Doraiswamy each sold roughly 6% of their holdings. The clustered selling may weigh on sentiment, particularly after ATRC’s strong advance toward its 52-week high. AtriCure insider selling report

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AtriCure had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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