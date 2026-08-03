Sei Investments Co. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Brinker International worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brinker International alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Brinker International from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $213.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.02. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $214.23.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here