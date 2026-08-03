Sei Investments Co. Has $8.27 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,094 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Tutor Perini worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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