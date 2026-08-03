Sei Investments Co. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 68,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LXP opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Further Reading

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