Sei Investments Co. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Quaker Houghton worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $87,204,000 after purchasing an additional 293,977 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,982,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Houghton by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 139,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 130,947 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $103,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $106,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,748 shares in the company, valued at $983,655.96. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. Quaker Houghton has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $532.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $504.63 million. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.Quaker Houghton's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Quaker Houghton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Quaker Houghton's payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Quaker Houghton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quaker Houghton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.19, versus the $1.66–$1.68 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $532.6 million, up 10% year over year and above the roughly $505 million estimate. Quaker Chemical Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Non-GAAP EPS was $2.19, versus the $1.66–$1.68 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $532.6 million, up 10% year over year and above the roughly $505 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum improved. Sales volumes rose 7%, driven primarily by new business wins across all segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $85.2 million, and management expects mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 while targeting EBITDA margins above 18%. Quaker Houghton Anticipates EBITDA Growth in 2026

Sales volumes rose 7%, driven primarily by new business wins across all segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $85.2 million, and management expects mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 while targeting EBITDA margins above 18%. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns were strengthened. Quaker Houghton raised its quarterly dividend 4.3% to $0.53 per share, repurchased $24.2 million of stock during the quarter and authorized a new $250 million repurchase program. Quaker Houghton Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quaker Houghton raised its quarterly dividend 4.3% to $0.53 per share, repurchased $24.2 million of stock during the quarter and authorized a new $250 million repurchase program. Neutral Sentiment: Management described demand entering the third quarter as stable and expects end markets to be flat to slightly positive for the rest of 2026. Regional sales rose across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, but the company carried $876.1 million of gross debt against $155.1 million of cash.

Management described demand entering the third quarter as stable and expects end markets to be flat to slightly positive for the rest of 2026. Regional sales rose across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, but the company carried $876.1 million of gross debt against $155.1 million of cash. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a potential risk after the rally, while reported net income was only $26.8 million and a company executive recently sold 731 shares. These factors could limit further upside if growth or margins disappoint.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KWR

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Further Reading

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