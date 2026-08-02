Sei Investments Co. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of LandBridge worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the first quarter worth $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LandBridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in LandBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LandBridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. LandBridge Company LLC has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. LandBridge's payout ratio is 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on LandBridge in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LandBridge from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LandBridge

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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