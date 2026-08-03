Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,451 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report).

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