Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,294,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,545,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

WTM stock opened at $2,199.57 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $2,104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2,147.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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