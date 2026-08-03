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Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Hayward logo with Industrials background
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Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Hayward worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hayward by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 669.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,117,323.52. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Hayward Stock Up 0.2%

HAYW opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.35 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Research cut Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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