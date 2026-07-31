Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 376.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of NewMarket worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NewMarket by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4,647.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $862.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.56. NewMarket Corporation has a 52-week low of $580.03 and a 52-week high of $876.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $785.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $747.09 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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