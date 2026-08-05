Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.45.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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