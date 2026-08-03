Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of WillScot worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $2,332,502.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,333,089.05. The trade was a 30.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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