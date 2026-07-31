Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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