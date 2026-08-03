Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $195.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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