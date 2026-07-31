Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,017 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Biogen reported approximately $2.74 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year over year and above the $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also topped forecasts near $2.94, supported by stronger rare-disease and newer-product sales. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs fuel growth

Biogen reported approximately $2.74 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year over year and above the $2.46 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also topped forecasts near $2.94, supported by stronger rare-disease and newer-product sales. Positive Sentiment: Growth portfolio is offsetting legacy weakness: Revenue from Biogen’s Growth Portfolio rose 24% to about $1.06 billion, surpassing its legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. The Apellis acquisition added sales from SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI, while products including SKYCLARYS and ZURZUVAE contributed to momentum. Biogen's Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, 2026 Guidance Raised

Revenue from Biogen’s Growth Portfolio rose 24% to about $1.06 billion, surpassing its legacy multiple sclerosis portfolio. The Apellis acquisition added sales from SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI, while products including SKYCLARYS and ZURZUVAE contributed to momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and assigned a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $231 and maintained Equal Weight. Wedbush also raised its target to $215, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Analyst target updates

TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and assigned a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $231 and maintained Equal Weight. Wedbush also raised its target to $215, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook was updated: Biogen expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $12 to $13 and mid-single-digit revenue growth. The revenue outlook benefits from the newer portfolio, but the EPS range is below the roughly $13.45 analyst consensus, partly reflecting acquisition-related costs. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs fuel growth

Biogen expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $12 to $13 and mid-single-digit revenue growth. The revenue outlook benefits from the newer portfolio, but the EPS range is below the roughly $13.45 analyst consensus, partly reflecting acquisition-related costs. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability deteriorated materially: GAAP net income fell to $97.5 million from $634.8 million a year earlier, while diluted EPS dropped to $0.66 from $4.33. Legacy multiple sclerosis sales also remained under pressure, and Leqembi sales narrowly missed expectations. Biogen profitability compression

Biogen Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $219.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.66. Biogen had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.36.

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About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

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