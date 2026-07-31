Sei Investments Co. Purchases 185,271 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 335.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 185,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Solventum worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solventum by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solventum by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after buying an additional 763,308 shares during the period.

Solventum Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Solventum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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