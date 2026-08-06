Sei Investments Co. Purchases 190,840 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) by 259.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,336 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 190,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.72% of LSI Industries worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,592 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 306,864 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 341,504 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,693 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210,728 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,216,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LSI Industries by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,433 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $249,789.21. Following the sale, the director owned 103,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,497,795.74. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 136,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $3,317,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,165.52. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 256,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $25.00 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $917.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded LSI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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