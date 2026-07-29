Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,328 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,712 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.70% of PVH worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,544 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,786,000 after buying an additional 54,635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,262,489 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $173,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 164,343 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,895 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,542 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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PVH Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.54.

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About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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