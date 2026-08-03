Sei Investments Co. Purchases 24,155 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,074 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock worth $3,840,572 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $87.16 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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