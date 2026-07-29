Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,520 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.87% of Standex International worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $293.55 on Wednesday. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $163.29 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Standex International's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Standex International's payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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