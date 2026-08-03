Sei Investments Co. Purchases 45,444 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.60% of TriMas worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.85. TriMas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 104.22% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas's payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Trending Headlines about TriMas

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The earnings beat likely supported the stock’s upward move. TriMas Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The earnings beat likely supported the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.60-$1.70, versus its previous outlook and roughly in line with the $1.67 analyst consensus. Management maintained its 3%-6% sales-growth target, signaling continued confidence in profitability and demand trends. TriMas Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.60-$1.70, versus its previous outlook and roughly in line with the $1.67 analyst consensus. Management maintained its 3%-6% sales-growth target, signaling continued confidence in profitability and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarterly performance, outlook and operating priorities, helping investors assess the company’s recovery and margin trajectory. TriMas 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarterly performance, outlook and operating priorities, helping investors assess the company’s recovery and margin trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million. The range encompasses current expectations, but its midpoint is modestly below the roughly $679.3 million consensus estimate. TriMas Earnings and Guidance Details

TriMas issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million. The range encompasses current expectations, but its midpoint is modestly below the roughly $679.3 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $174.6 million, below the $178.4 million consensus and down 36.5% from the prior-year period. EPS also declined from $0.61 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was achieved despite ongoing top-line pressure. TriMas Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Research raised shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TriMas

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here