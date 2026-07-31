Sei Investments Co. Purchases 51,213 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,093 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $100,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,165,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,368,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,157,714 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $67,553,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,087,339 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,519 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 187,130 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Key Headlines Impacting Scotts Miracle-Gro

Here are the key news stories impacting Scotts Miracle-Gro this week:

Positive Sentiment: ScottsMiracle-Gro reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.48 and rising from $2.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached $1.17 billion, broadly matching estimates and increasing approximately 1% year over year. Third-quarter results and updated outlook

ScottsMiracle-Gro reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82, exceeding analyst expectations of $2.48 and rising from $2.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached $1.17 billion, broadly matching estimates and increasing approximately 1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.30-$4.45 from $4.15-$4.35, citing accelerated EPS growth. It reaffirmed low-single-digit U.S. Consumer sales growth and $275 million in free cash flow. Fiscal 2026 outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.30-$4.45 from $4.15-$4.35, citing accelerated EPS growth. It reaffirmed low-single-digit U.S. Consumer sales growth and $275 million in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Net leverage improved to 3.78 times from the prior-year period, supporting the company’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. ScottsMiracle-Gro also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 3.7%.

Net leverage improved to 3.78 times from the prior-year period, supporting the company’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. ScottsMiracle-Gro also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 3.7%. Positive Sentiment: Management scheduled an August 4 Investor Day to detail its “SMG 2.0” growth strategy, portfolio optimization, operational efficiencies, capital allocation and longer-term financial targets. Clearer targets could provide a catalyst if management presents credible plans for sustained sales and profitability growth. Investor Day details

Management scheduled an August 4 Investor Day to detail its “SMG 2.0” growth strategy, portfolio optimization, operational efficiencies, capital allocation and longer-term financial targets. Clearer targets could provide a catalyst if management presents credible plans for sustained sales and profitability growth. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is likely to remain focused on the upcoming Investor Day, where senior executives will address leverage reduction, investment, acquisitions and shareholder returns. The event may increase near-term volatility depending on the financial targets announced.

Investor attention is likely to remain focused on the upcoming Investor Day, where senior executives will address leverage reduction, investment, acquisitions and shareholder returns. The event may increase near-term volatility depending on the financial targets announced. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $112.2 million from $149.1 million, while GAAP EPS declined 34% to $1.75. Gross margin also contracted 90 basis points to 31.2%, highlighting profitability and cost pressures beneath the adjusted EPS improvement. Q3 sales and earnings summary

GAAP net income fell to $112.2 million from $149.1 million, while GAAP EPS declined 34% to $1.75. Gross margin also contracted 90 basis points to 31.2%, highlighting profitability and cost pressures beneath the adjusted EPS improvement. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was modest, and the company’s outlook still calls for only low-single-digit U.S. Consumer sales growth. Investors may therefore view the earnings beat as largely driven by cost or mix improvements rather than strong underlying demand.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.7%

SMG opened at $68.42 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro's payout ratio is currently 147.49%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Further Reading

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